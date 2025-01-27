Olivia Ponton Rocks Many Teeny Bikinis in Hawaii

Olivia Ponton is putting her fit frame on display with a series of colorful bikinis she packed for her getaway to Hawaii.

The Sports Illustrated model proves she's bringing the heat to the Pacific islands, rocking not one, not two ... but SIX skin-showing 2-pieces for her tropical vacay.

For instance, Olivia is beyond jaw-dropping in one neon pink swimsuit ... which includes a teeny tube top and itty-bitty matching bottoms

The social media star makes it clear she's unafraid to rock vibrant patterns, too ... donning a tiger-print monokini that'll have you purring with envy.

However, Olivia's toned physique is the result of her regular workout routine ... which she gave a glimpse of in one upload to Instagram.

Check it out ... Olivia, who is dressed in a sky-blue workout set, partakes in some side crunches while taking in breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Color us jealous!!!

Of course, Olivia isn't the only celeb to make Hawaii her playground ... check out our gallery above for stars who've hit the islands for fun in the sun!!!