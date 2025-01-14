Olivia Ponton Rocks Tiny Black Bikini On Turks And Caicos Vacation

Olivia Ponton -- Joe Burrow's most famous "employee" -- has apparently accrued some big PTO -- because she's currently soaking up the sun on vacay in a tiny bikini in Turks and Caicos.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model -- who told cops last month just after a burglary at Burrow's Cincinnati-area mansion that she worked for the Bengals superstar -- ditched the Midwest for some sand and blue waters ... and check out a few images she posted from the trip, she's obviously appreciating the R&R.

Play video content

In a small black two-piece, Ponton enjoyed several dips in the Atlantic ... plus some pages of a romance novel. She did it all with a huge smile on her face, too.

"Consider this a cameo🎀," she wrote in a caption on the steamy pics.

Some of her famous pals couldn't help but drop love in the comment section ... with Livvy Dunne and Alix Earle swooning over her fit physique.

Ponton, of course, has earned the time off ... after all, the Dec. 9 break-in at Burrow's pad was rattling, with even the signal-caller saying he felt violated by it.

Play video content Cincinnati Bengals

The two have kept their distance from each other in the public eye since it's all gone down -- in fact, JB didn't even double-tap her vacation photos on Monday night ... so it's unclear what exactly their relationship status is at the moment.