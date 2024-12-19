Tee Higgins Says Joe Burrow Is Handling Home Burglary 'Really Well'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tee Higgins says he's hasn't seen a change in Joe Burrow's demeanor despite the scary break-in at his place earlier this month ... telling TMZ Sports the QB "is handling it really well."

Burrow's Cincinnati pad, of course, was burglarized back on Dec. 9 -- while he was in Texas playing in a "Monday Night Football" game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The situation was disturbing -- as one of his windows was found smashed ... while one of his bedrooms was discovered ransacked. To make matters worse, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton was on the scene -- creating more worries and questions for Burrow.

Higgins, though, said this week while he was giving away bikes to kids at a cool Raising Cane's charity event that Burrow hasn't flinched much in spite of the situation ... explaining, "That's something that he dealt with personally."

Higgins said there hasn't been any sort of team meeting to address the matter ... although he did tell us he and some other Bengals have evaluated upping their security in wake of the crime.

As for if he'll have a Cincinnati-area address much longer ... Higgins -- an impending free agent -- told us he really wants to stay in Bengal stripes beyond 2024-25, but he understands there's only so much he can control.

"You know, this business is crazy," Higgins said. "I'm going wherever God is willing, and you know I'll go from there."