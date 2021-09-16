Tee Higgins Ditching #85 After Season Because Of Chad Johnson, I'm Not Ochocinco 2.0!

Tee Higgins Ditching #85 After Season ... I'm Not Chad Ochocinco 2.0!!!

9/16/2021 1:29 PM PT
TMZ/Getty

Tee Higgins' days in the #85 jersey are officially numbered ... the Bengals star just told media members he's switching to #5 next season -- and it's all 'cause of Chad Johnson.

The second-year NFL wideout said he's tired of being compared to Chad and being called "Ochocinco 2.0" -- so he's moving on from the digits as soon as the 2021 season ends.

TIME FOR CHANGE
Cincinnati Bengals

"I just want to make a name for myself," the 22-year-old said. "I keep seeing on Twitter that, 'Ochocinco 2.0.' I don't want to be a 2.0."

"No disrespect to Chad," Higgins continued. "He's a great receiver, this and that. I just don't want to be a 2.0 for myself, man."

Higgins has done a great job reminding Bengals fans of their past superstar ... in just 15 starts for the team, he has 71 catches for 966 yards and 7 TDs.

Getty

But, Higgins clearly ain't down for the comparison game anymore -- even if it's to a legend like Johnson -- saying Thursday, "I want to be Tee Higgins, 1.0. #5."

Higgins added he believes it's only a matter of time before the Bengals retire the #85 for Johnson anyway.

"I just got a good feeling that his number is gonna get lifted one day," he said.

Enjoy the digits while you can, Cincy!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later