Tee Higgins Ditching #85 After Season Because Of Chad Johnson, I'm Not Ochocinco 2.0!

Tee Higgins' days in the #85 jersey are officially numbered ... the Bengals star just told media members he's switching to #5 next season -- and it's all 'cause of Chad Johnson.

The second-year NFL wideout said he's tired of being compared to Chad and being called "Ochocinco 2.0" -- so he's moving on from the digits as soon as the 2021 season ends.

"I just want to make a name for myself," the 22-year-old said. "I keep seeing on Twitter that, 'Ochocinco 2.0.' I don't want to be a 2.0."

"No disrespect to Chad," Higgins continued. "He's a great receiver, this and that. I just don't want to be a 2.0 for myself, man."

Higgins has done a great job reminding Bengals fans of their past superstar ... in just 15 starts for the team, he has 71 catches for 966 yards and 7 TDs.

But, Higgins clearly ain't down for the comparison game anymore -- even if it's to a legend like Johnson -- saying Thursday, "I want to be Tee Higgins, 1.0. #5."

Higgins added he believes it's only a matter of time before the Bengals retire the #85 for Johnson anyway.

"I just got a good feeling that his number is gonna get lifted one day," he said.