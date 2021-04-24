Bengals' Tyler Boyd Says He Won't Change Number Despite New NFL Rule, I Ain't Paying!

Play video content BACKGRID

Bengals star Tyler Boyd won't change into a swaggier jersey number this season ... he says even though he's allowed to now -- he ain't about to open up his wallet for it!!

The NFL passed a new rule this week that'll give skill position players like Boyd the ability to rock basically any digits they want for the 2021 season.

And, as a guy who currently wears a forgettable #83, Boyd seemed like a prime candidate to switch.

But, when the 26-year-old -- who wore #23 in college -- was leaving Catch on Thursday night ... he said point-blank he's sticking with the ocho tres.

"I'mma keep my same number, bro," the Cincinnati wideout said. "I'mma keep my s***. I'mma have to pay if I want to get my s*** changed!"

As for why Boyd would have to shell out coins to get a fancier number ... the league is forcing players to buy out the inventory of current unsold jerseys in order to make the switch.

The move could cost hundreds of thousands -- if not MILLIONS -- so, yeah, Boyd says he's sticking with his number for now.