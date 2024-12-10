Joe Burrow's Ohio Home Reportedly Burglarized During 'Monday Night Football'

An Ohio home belonging to Joe Burrow was reportedly burglarized on Monday night ... while he was helping his Bengals beat the Cowboys several states away.

According to WLWT's Karin Johnson ... police were called to Burrow's Cincinnati-area pad after receiving calls of a break-in.

Johnson reports 911 audio revealed one woman told dispatch, "Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there. He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should go outside."

In a separate call, Johnson reports another woman told cops, "Someone broke into my house ... It’s like completely messed up."

According to Johnson, a window at Burrow's place was found shattered ... and one of the residence's bedroom's was ransacked.

More info about the report of a break-in at Joe Burrow's Cincinnati area home. Radio traffic states a bedroom window was broken and bedroom was ransacked. There is one window in the back of the house boarded up. @wlwt pic.twitter.com/E85gL8Zr4X — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) December 10, 2024 @karinjohnson

Further details were not made immediately available ... we've reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for comment, but have not heard back yet.

Burrow was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas throughout Monday ... finishing the day with a big, 27-20 victory over Dallas.

He threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and in a meeting with media members following the game, he seemed to be in good spirits.