Joe Burrow Debuts Bleached Buzz Cut, Draws Eminem Comparisons

Hi, My Name Is ...

Joe Burrow looks like he's ready to have a plate of mom's spaghetti ... 'cause the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback debuted a drastic new appearance ahead of training camp -- and it's giving Eminem.

The hunky gunslinger -- who chopped off his luscious locks a few weeks back -- decided to bleach the little amount of hair he has left ... and it's certainly got the people talking.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to being a blondie -- he rocked a similar look when he was a star at Athens High School in Ohio a decade ago.

Of course, Marshall used to sport a very similar look back in the day ... especially during his whole Slim Shady phase.

The Bengals' social media accounts leaned into Joey B's resemblance to the legendary rapper ... captioning a picture with some lyrics to Em's hit song, "Without Me."

Burrow might be looking like a new man leading up to the 2024-25 campaign ... but Cincy fans probably don't hair care one bit what he does with his 'do as long as it results in wins.

Burrow definitely might've started a trend with the team ... as star receiver Ja'Marr Chase also showed up with a buzzcut, minus the hair dye.