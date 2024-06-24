Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson Walk In Paris Fashion Show

Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson took their talents from the gridiron to the runway this weekend ... strutting their stuff in a fashion show!!

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver were front and center during Paris Fashion Week ... making their debuts in an event with Vogue.

The two former LSU superstars rocked similar suits ... except for one big difference -- Burrow's 'fit featured much less fabric in the back.

While it was the first time for both ... you never would have guessed it. The two walked confidently as they flaunted their style. Burrow told Vogue he wanted to use the experience to broaden his horizons.

"I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a person, [and] I think walking in the show is a great way to do that,” he said. "I think the crossover between fashion and sport is going to continue to grow."

As both stars enter their fourth year in the league ... it shouldn't come as a shock that the two jumped at the chance to show off their fashion styles -- as they tend to pull out all the stops in their wardrobe choices.