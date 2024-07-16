Joe Burrow Shaves Head, Sports New Buzz Cut Hairdo

Joey Brrr is looking more like Joey Buzz these days ... check out Joe Burrow's new hairdo -- he's now rockin' a shaved head!

The Pro Bowl quarterback was working out at a gym this week in preparation for the start of the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp ... and as someone was filming their training sesh -- Burrow appeared in the background without his signature brown locks.

Buzz cut confirmed

Look who's in the background 🕵️‍♂️ #Bengals pic.twitter.com/3ni7mNP1qR — Joe Burrow Fan Club (@JoeyBClub) July 16, 2024 @JoeyBClub

It sent some Bengals fans into a frenzy -- as, after all, the hair was luscious.

📸Joe Burrow has shaved his head, as shown by a picture from his friend’s Instagram. [@jburrowupdates]



Buzz cut Burrow ready for the new season🪒 #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/rCN2zZ0XPG — Cincinnati Jungle (@CincyJungle_) July 15, 2024 @CincyJungle_

It seems 27-year-old Burrow made the decision to hit the barber's chair last week ... as over the weekend, eagle-eyed social media users spotted the 'do while Burrow was photographed hanging out with friends at a lake.

Burrow, of course, has been known to play around with his hair ... last year he famously got a trim following one of his worst career games.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2023 Cincinnati Bengals