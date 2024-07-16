Joe Burrow Shaves Head, Sports New Buzz Cut Hairdo

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Joe Burrow Shaves Off Hair ... Buzz Cut For Camp!!!

Joey Brrr is looking more like Joey Buzz these days ... check out Joe Burrow's new hairdo -- he's now rockin' a shaved head!

The Pro Bowl quarterback was working out at a gym this week in preparation for the start of the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp ... and as someone was filming their training sesh -- Burrow appeared in the background without his signature brown locks.

It sent some Bengals fans into a frenzy -- as, after all, the hair was luscious.

It seems 27-year-old Burrow made the decision to hit the barber's chair last week ... as over the weekend, eagle-eyed social media users spotted the 'do while Burrow was photographed hanging out with friends at a lake.

Burrow, of course, has been known to play around with his hair ... last year he famously got a trim following one of his worst career games.

SEPTEMBER 2023
NEW 'DO
Cincinnati Bengals

It'll be a minute before this version grows back out -- take a look at it, it's awfully short -- but take solace in knowing there are some photoshop experts who can help those longing for its return immediately.

