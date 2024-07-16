Joe Burrow Shaves Head, Sports New Buzz Cut Hairdo
Joe Burrow Shaves Off Hair ... Buzz Cut For Camp!!!
Joey Brrr is looking more like Joey Buzz these days ... check out Joe Burrow's new hairdo -- he's now rockin' a shaved head!
The Pro Bowl quarterback was working out at a gym this week in preparation for the start of the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp ... and as someone was filming their training sesh -- Burrow appeared in the background without his signature brown locks.
Buzz cut confirmed
Look who's in the background
It sent some Bengals fans into a frenzy -- as, after all, the hair was luscious.
Joe Burrow has shaved his head, as shown by a picture from his friend's Instagram.
Buzz cut Burrow ready for the new season
It seems 27-year-old Burrow made the decision to hit the barber's chair last week ... as over the weekend, eagle-eyed social media users spotted the 'do while Burrow was photographed hanging out with friends at a lake.
Burrow, of course, has been known to play around with his hair ... last year he famously got a trim following one of his worst career games.
It'll be a minute before this version grows back out -- take a look at it, it's awfully short -- but take solace in knowing there are some photoshop experts who can help those longing for its return immediately.