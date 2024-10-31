Macaulay Culkin Dresses As Joe Burrow For Halloween, QB Loves It!

Halloween is still not even close to half over, but Macaulay Culkin might have already won it -- not only did he crush his Joe Burrow costume ... but he actually got a shoutout over it from the NFL star himself!

The "Home Alone" actor dressed on Wednesday as the Cincinnati quarterback for the October holiday ... completing his 'fit with a No. 9 jersey, some orange pants and a Bengals helmet.

Culkin was so happy with how it all turned out, he shared two snaps of him in the ensemble on his social media pages ... writing in the captions, "Game on @joeyb_9."

It didn't take long for Burrow to notice -- he actually re-shared Culkin's Instagram post on Thursday morning ... while adding, "touché alleged doppleganger."

The linkup between the two has been in the works for around three years now ... you might remember, back before Burrow played in Super Bowl LVI, he told media members Culkin would probably be the actor best suited to play him in a movie because of their similar looks.