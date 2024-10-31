Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Today' Hosts Feeling Ghoul for Halloween

Halloween 2024 'Today' Crew Says ... Ghoul Morning America!!! 👻

Best Halloween Costumes Of 2024
Launch Gallery
Hosts With The Most Launch Gallery
Getty

America's morning TV hosts are kicking off Halloween with their wildest, creepiest costumes ... and, as usual, the crew over at NBC's "Today" show went all out.

Hoda and Jenna were headed straight into "Titanic" waters as Jack and Rose, while Al Roker summoned his inner "Beetlejuice" -- and yeah, he nailed it!

1031-talk-show-halloween-primary-3
Getty

Dylan Dreyer kept the "Beetlejuice" vibes going, diving into character as Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz -- goth 'tude and all!

1031-talk-show-halloween-primary-2
Getty

Not everything was all dark and spooky -- Savannah Guthrie lit things up in hot pink, totally channeling Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde."

Best Halloween Costumes Of 2024
Launch Gallery
Best Halloween Costumes Of 2024 Launch Gallery

These talk show hosts clearly aren’t just talking the talk -- they’re walking the walk and diving headfirst into Halloween spirit!

related articles