'Today' Hosts Feeling Ghoul for Halloween

America's morning TV hosts are kicking off Halloween with their wildest, creepiest costumes ... and, as usual, the crew over at NBC's "Today" show went all out.

Hoda and Jenna were headed straight into "Titanic" waters as Jack and Rose, while Al Roker summoned his inner "Beetlejuice" -- and yeah, he nailed it!

Dylan Dreyer kept the "Beetlejuice" vibes going, diving into character as Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz -- goth 'tude and all!

Not everything was all dark and spooky -- Savannah Guthrie lit things up in hot pink, totally channeling Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde."