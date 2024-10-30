President Biden Pretends to Bite Baby in Chicken Costume, Internet Loses It

Play video content

President Joe Biden had some light-hearted fun when he playfully pretended to chomp on a baby dressed as a chicken during a Halloween celebration ... leading some on social media to fly off the rails.

Here’s the deal … the White House hosted a fun little bash on Wednesday with several kiddos sporting their adorable costumes, with one in particular … a baby dressed as a chicken carried to Biden by mom.

With a smile on his face, Biden pretended to take a little nibble ... and, the baby giggled but a snapshot of the moment made it look far more intense … and, that quickly spread on social media like wildfire.

Worth noting for those clutching their pearls based on the pic alone, the mom wasn’t phased and chopped it up with the prez for a moment before the next kiddo and parent in line said hello.