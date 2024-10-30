Donald Trump Trolls President Biden With MAGA Garbage Truck

'How Do You Like My Garbage Truck' ...

Donald Trump is trolling President Biden for calling MAGA folks "garbage" ... by riding around in a swing state in a custom garbage truck.

Trump pulled up on the media in a MAGA garbage truck Wednesday in Wisconsin ... saying the truck was in honor of Kamala Harris and Biden.

A garbage truck with American flags and a "TRUMP" sign on it just pulled up to Trump's plane here in Green Bay, Wisconsin

The garbage truck was waiting for Trump to land at an airport in Green Bay ... and he got in the passenger seat and answered questions about Biden and Puerto Rico.

Biden called Trump supporters "garbage" Tuesday in response to a comedian at a Trump rally in New York joking that Puerto Rico was a floating pile of garbage.

Trump is distancing himself from Tony Hinchcliffe ... claiming he knows nothing about the comedian or his Puerto Rico joke.

Riding shotgun in the garbage truck, Trump claimed no one has done more for Puerto Rico than he has ... and he kept saying he loves Puerto Rico and its people.