President Biden Slams Donald Trump, Tony Hinchcliffe 'Joke' Then Walks It Back
President Joe Biden voiced strong condemnation Tuesday over former President Donald Trump's supporters namely comedian Tony Hinchcliffe who recently made a controversial "joke" that Puerto Rico was a "floating island of garbage."
In a video Tuesday, Biden said, "Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community … just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage? … The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."
A White House spokesman later claimed to NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez that Biden was only referring to Hinchcliffe and not Trump's supporters as a whole.
As you know, Hinchcliffe made the comments about Puerto Rico at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in NYC this weekend.
A White House spokesman says Pres. Biden was referring to the comedian who supported Trump and insulted Puerto Rico https://t.co/dQ8DSg2kKE— Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) October 30, 2024 @gabegutierrez
Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded to Biden's remarks on X writing, "2016: 'Basket of deplorables' 2024: 'Garbage... supporters' Kamala and Biden HATE Americans and will do everything to crush us if they ever hold power again."
We've reached out to Hinchcliffe for comment ... so far, no word back.