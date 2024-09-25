Joe Biden Denies Rumors of Tension With Nancy Pelosi on 'The View'

Play video content ABC

Joe Biden's making history once again during his presidency ... becoming the first sitting president to appear on the hit talk show "The View" -- and, he opened up about backing out of the race, dishing on his relationship with Nancy Pelosi.

The 46th POTUS pulled up to the studio Wednesday to chat with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin about both foreign and domestic politics -- and the perception that his political exit was unceremonious.

Farah Griffin asks JB if he's still cool with longtime ally Nancy Pelosi ... who many say appeared to lead the charge in encouraging Biden to step aside for Kamala Harris.

Biden says he and Nancy are still cool -- though it's a pretty curt reply -- and adds he never felt an overwhelming "reluctance" among Democrats to him running again.

He says he knows some people in his party wanted to see him step aside so they'd have a chance to move on ... claiming it doesn't bother him though, 'cause it's just human nature.

As for whether he thinks he would've beat Donald Trump in the election ... Biden says he's sure he could have -- 'cause all the polls told him he had a shot.

Interesting Biden says he didn't feel resistance to him running again ... 'cause a disastrous June debate and eroding support among prominent members of the Democratic Party -- including celebs like George Clooney -- in July marked the beginning of the end for Biden.

But, Biden's squashing any rumors of beef between himself and Pelosi -- who really got them swirling in early August when she revealed she hadn't spoken to Joe in weeks.

Biden and "The View" team talked about a lot of other political topics too ... including rising tension in the Middle East and his feelings about Trump blaming Biden for the attempts on his life.

Ultimately, the interview was a big victory lap for Biden ... with lots of cheering from the audience and thanks from the hosts.