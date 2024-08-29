Kamala Harris Recalls Moment President Biden Told Her He Was Dropping Out of Race

Play video content CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris is recalling the moment President Biden called her up to tell her he was dropping out of the race ... interrupting what was supposed to be a family weekend.

Harris just sat down for her first interview since becoming Democrats' choice for president ... telling CNN's Dana Bash about the phone call that turned the 2024 election on its head.

The Veep says she was having a nice Sunday with her family, cooking bacon for her nieces and getting ready to do a puzzle with her loved ones when all off a sudden the phone rang ... with Biden on the other line.

Harris says POTUS informed her he was not going to seek reelection -- following pressure to drop out in the wake of his disastrous June debate -- and she says her first response was to ask if he was certain it was what he wanted to do.

Play video content CNN

KH says Biden made it clear he was endorsing her instead, so she didn't even have to ask ... but she says her first thoughts weren't about that at all.

It's the first time Harris has talked about the bombshell call, but she kept it short and sweet ... just like when Bash asked her to respond to Donald Trump's racial attacks.

Play video content 7/31/24 NABJ