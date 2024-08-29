Kamala Harris Addresses Shifting Views on Immigration, Fracking

Play video content CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris is adamant her values haven't changed ... despite the fact she's shifted her viewpoints on policies like immigration and fracking.

The presidential hopeful offered a glimpse into her pivoted POV in the first sneak peek for her upcoming televised sit-down with CNN -- in which she's expected to discuss her goals and vision for the country she'll pursue if she's elected president in November.

In new footage released ahead of Thursday night's premiere, Harris was asked about her reversed stance on a possible fracking ban, and her desire to decriminalize illegal border crossings.

As Harris put it ... though she no longer supports an outright ban on fracking -- a method of extracting gas from the Earth -- and has shifted on criminally charging people who've crossed the U.S. border illegally -- her morals and beliefs about the issues remain the same.

She added ... "Four years of being vice president, I’ll tell you, one of the aspects, to your point, is traveling the country extensively. I believe it is important to build consensus, and it is important to find a common place of understanding of where we can actually solve problems."

Harris also made it clear she plans to work across party lines if elected ... promising to appoint a Republican to her cabinet -- though she did not specify who.

She continued ... "I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences."