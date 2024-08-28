J.D. Vance Says Kamala Harris Can 'Go to Hell' During Fiery Speech

Play video content

J.D. Vance is following Donald Trump's lead and is blaming Kamala Harris for lives lost during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan ... accusing the Vice President of being "asleep at the wheel."

The senator from Ohio took a shot at the Biden Administration's handling of the Afghanistan exit while speaking in Erie, Pennsylvania Wednesday ... seemingly laying blame on Joe Biden's VP, who is now running for president.

Vance's pointed the finger at Harris after he was asked about an incident at Arlington National Cemetery, where 2 Trump campaign staffers reportedly got into an altercation with a cemetery employee during the former prez's visit Monday, which was intended to honor victims.

Monday's incident took place on the 3rd anniversary of the Kabul airport attack, where 13 servicemembers lost their lives. Two campaign staff members reportedly argued with and pushed aside a cemetery employee in a disagreement over unauthorized photography.

The Arlington incident was “pretty sad” but “it’s not surprising coming from the Trump team,” a spokesperson for the Harris campaign said.

Vance downplayed the incident, and instead took a swing at Harris.

Vance said at Wednesday's event -- "She wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up? She can go to hell."

Three years since the Kabul Airport Bombing at Abbey Gate. 13 US service members and over 100 afghan allies were killed. President Trump lays a wreath in their honor. pic.twitter.com/D5uOhfnGQ3 — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) August 26, 2024 @chiIIum

He noted of the Afghanistan withdrawal ... "They died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job, and there hasn’t been a single investigation or a single firing. Look, sometimes mistakes happen. That’s just the nature of government, the nature of military service. But to have those 13 Americans lose their lives and not fire a single person is disgraceful."

Trump expressed similar sentiments against Harris this week, criticizing her support of Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

While addressing the National Guard Association of the United States Monday, 45 said Harris and Biden were to blame for "the humiliation in Afghanistan," which he said "set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all over the world."