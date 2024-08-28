Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
J.D. Vance Says Kamala Harris Can 'Go to Hell' During Fiery Speech

J.D. Vance Kamala Harris Can 'Go to Hell'!!! Blames Her for Deadly Afghanistan Exit

082824_jd_vance_kal
CURSING OUT KAMALA

J.D. Vance is following Donald Trump's lead and is blaming Kamala Harris for lives lost during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan ... accusing the Vice President of being "asleep at the wheel."

The senator from Ohio took a shot at the Biden Administration's handling of the Afghanistan exit while speaking in Erie, Pennsylvania Wednesday ... seemingly laying blame on Joe Biden's VP, who is now running for president.

J.D. Vance On The Campaign Trail
Getty

Vance's pointed the finger at Harris after he was asked about an incident at Arlington National Cemetery, where 2 Trump campaign staffers reportedly got into an altercation with a cemetery employee during the former prez's visit Monday, which was intended to honor victims.

Monday's incident took place on the 3rd anniversary of the Kabul airport attack, where 13 servicemembers lost their lives. Two campaign staff members reportedly argued with and pushed aside a cemetery employee in a disagreement over unauthorized photography.

Donald Trump And JD Vance Together
Getty

The Arlington incident was “pretty sad” but “it’s not surprising coming from the Trump team,” a spokesperson for the Harris campaign said.

Vance downplayed the incident, and instead took a swing at Harris.

Vance said at Wednesday's event -- "She wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up? She can go to hell."

He noted of the Afghanistan withdrawal ... "They died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job, and there hasn’t been a single investigation or a single firing. Look, sometimes mistakes happen. That’s just the nature of government, the nature of military service. But to have those 13 Americans lose their lives and not fire a single person is disgraceful."

Trump expressed similar sentiments against Harris this week, criticizing her support of Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Kamala Harris On The Campaign Trail
Getty

While addressing the National Guard Association of the United States Monday, 45 said Harris and Biden were to blame for "the humiliation in Afghanistan," which he said "set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all over the world."

Trump and his running mate are pulling out every weapon in their arsenal to use against Harris.

