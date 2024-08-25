J.D. Vance Says 'Cat Lady' Comment Was Sarcasm, People 'Took It Wrong Way'
Sen. J.D. Vance does not regret his big swipe at "childless cat ladies" -- but does think everyone's missing the point he was trying to make with what he's now labeling a purely sarcastic remark.
Donald Trump's running mate got grilled about cat ladies Sunday morning on NBC's "Meet the Press," and said his only regret was that people took the comment the wrong way, and added ... "I'm a real person, I'm gonna make jokes, I'm gonna say things sarcastically."
Vance says what he was really getting at when he said it back in 2021, is that too many women don't feel like they can start families because it's too expensive. His reframing of "cat ladies" is that he and Trump will improve their lives, so they can have kids.
Yeah, not sure that's gonna go over any better with people like Oprah Winfrey, who went after Vance directly during her DNC speech.
You'll recall, Vance's original "cat ladies" comment came as he questioned Democratic party leadership ... saying the country was being run by people like VP Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who haven't birthed children.
If his restating of the comment doesn't sound all that different to you, NBC's Kristen Welker feels you. She repeatedly gave him a chance to walk it back, but the closest he came was to say, "I regret certainly that a lot of people took it the wrong way, and I certainly regret that the DNC and Kamala Harris lied about it."