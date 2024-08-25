J.D. Vance Says 'Cat Lady' Comment Was Sarcasm, People 'Took It Wrong Way'

Play video content NBC News

Sen. J.D. Vance does not regret his big swipe at "childless cat ladies" -- but does think everyone's missing the point he was trying to make with what he's now labeling a purely sarcastic remark.

Donald Trump's running mate got grilled about cat ladies Sunday morning on NBC's "Meet the Press," and said his only regret was that people took the comment the wrong way, and added ... "I'm a real person, I'm gonna make jokes, I'm gonna say things sarcastically."

Play video content 2021 Fox News

Vance says what he was really getting at when he said it back in 2021, is that too many women don't feel like they can start families because it's too expensive. His reframing of "cat ladies" is that he and Trump will improve their lives, so they can have kids.

Play video content 8/21/24 MSNBC

Yeah, not sure that's gonna go over any better with people like Oprah Winfrey, who went after Vance directly during her DNC speech.

You'll recall, Vance's original "cat ladies" comment came as he questioned Democratic party leadership ... saying the country was being run by people like VP Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who haven't birthed children.