Cat owners have more than J.D. Vance to worry about now -- a deadly strain of avian bird flu is spreading to house cats, according to researchers.

The bird flu, which scientists call H5N1, had been ravaging American farm animals for the last 2.5 years -- killing 100 million birds and impacting nearly 200 dairy farm herds -- but now it's jumped to indoor cats.

Researchers say the numbers aren't huge yet, a New York Times report says at least 21 kitties have caught it, but the concern is how they're getting it. One of the cases was a cat that lived on a dairy farm ... so, that one makes sense.

However, 2 of the cases are indoor house cats that had no direct exposure to the virus or animals that might have had it. Three other infected cats were known to hunt mice and birds ... and if you let your cat outdoors, you know that's pretty common.

Of course, this development comes as cat owners -- particularly childless ones -- are a hot topic in presidential politics ... thanks to Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. Vance, who claims that demo has no stake in America's future.

Even Oprah Winfrey took time to fire back at Vance during her DNC speech earlier this week.

Politics aside, one of the scientific concerns about the bird flu jumping to house cats is it could provide a path for human infection. UC Davis researchers say at least 13 farm workers have caught it, but up to this point, it's been mild in humans.