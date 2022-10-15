Emmanuel the Emu Sick After Wild Geese, Bird Flu Strike Florida Farm

Emmanuel the Emu -- a viral sensation from earlier this year -- is near death's door after the bird flu has spread throughout his farm ... killing off a lot of the owners' other animals.

Taylor Blake shared the sad news Saturday, saying their business -- Knuckle Bump Farms -- has been hit hard by avian influenza ... this after a pack of wild geese have flown onto their property consistently of late -- leaving behind deadly strains of the flu that has taken its toll.

I lost Emily, Eliza and Elliot. The virus hit them extremely hard and very quickly. I tried my best to save them, but I was unsuccessful. We lost every single chicken and duck on our farm. We lost all of our geese. We lost our 2 female black swans. We lost both of our turkeys. — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 15, 2022 @hiitaylorblake

Blake says they've lost 99% of their domesticated birds -- including all of their ducks, geese and chickens ... not to mentions some of their emus, including Emily, Eliza and Elliot.

Now, it sounds like only Emmanuel and another emu named Rico are left alive -- but TB says Emmanuel is on the mend right now after unexpectedly going down on Wednesday ... apparently a result of catching the bird flu that's running rampant on their farm.

I am running on about 4hrs of sleep in 4 days bc all that matters to me is saving him. Currently, he is stable. His neurological symptoms have subsided but he still won’t eat or drink on his own. I am hand feeding him & giving him subcutaneous fluids every 2hrs around the clock. pic.twitter.com/qXkTRE8Jb6 — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 15, 2022 @hiitaylorblake

Blake says she's been tending to him around the clock and that Emmanuel is fighting to stay alive. While she's devastated over the loss of their other animals ... she says she's grateful to still have Emmanuel, and believes he'll make a full recovery -- despite some nerve damage.

She explains ... "It seems like I haven’t been able to catch a break these past few months, but I am so incredibly blessed. I have so much gratitude in my heart that Emmanuel is still alive. That he is fighting. That my best friend is making a comeback. I am going to be ok, we are going to be ok!"

Blake says she's working through getting Emmanuel back to 100% with physical therapy, and is asking the public for prayers, as well as help on tips in regards to big bird PT.