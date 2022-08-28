Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kevin Bacon Does Guitar Cover of Beyonce's 'Heated,' Help from Goat

Kevin Bacon Guitar Cover of Beyonce's 'Heated' ... Farm Goat Assists!!!

8/28/2022 12:28 PM PT
music & mischief
Twitter / @kevinbacon

Kevin Bacon's musical farm just dove into the Beyhive, but he's not getting -- instead, the dude's getting mad props ... and one of his animals might be partially responsible.

The actor posted a video Sunday showing him doing a cover of Beyoncé's 'Heated' -- from her new 'Renaissance' album -- on his Connecticut property ... which is chock-full of livestock, including a crap ton of goats.

He writes, "Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @beyonce. Loving this track." Kevin also added the hashtag #GoatSongs ... part of an ongoing collection of his.

Anyway, watch this hilarious video ... one of his goats was VERY curious during KB's performance -- done on nothing but a guitar, as he's perched on what seems to be a goat playground of some sort -- and it was actually trying to nibble at some the strings!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It looks like the little guy did, in fact, pluck a string while Kevin was playing ... and his owner acknowledges it at the end.

Like we said, Kevin does this sort of thing all the time ... he's done stripped-down covers of songs by Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Glass Animals and more. Whenever he jams out, his goats all seem to come flocking -- apparently wanting in on the fun.

Doing Bey and her fans proud ... him and the goat, we mean. 🐐

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later