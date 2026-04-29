Martha Stewart Says She Calls King Charles 'Chuck'

King Charles Is Just Chuck to Me!!!

Play video content Video: Martha Stewart Shares She Calls King Charles by Nickname 'Chuck' TMZ.com

Martha Stewart sounds like she's got a pretty informal relationship with King Charles III ... she says he's just "Chuck" to her.

We got Martha on her way out of The Whitby Hotel in New York City on Wednesday and our photog asked her if she was heading out to see King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Martha seemed confused about this Charles character ... saying she calls the King, "Chuck."

Chuck or King Charles ... Martha says the guy looks great these days ... ditto for his Royal wife.

Martha is attending a charity event put on by the King ... Charles founded the King's Trust charity five decades ago, and tonight is its annual Global Gala at Christie's New York.