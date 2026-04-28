There Are Red Coats on the White House Lawn, Watch Video
The White House The British Are Coming ... The British Are Coming!!!
Published
LiveNOW from FOX
Red Coats have taken over the White House lawn ... a crazy visual, especially considering we're coming up on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence from England.
King Charles III and Queen Camila arrived at the White House Monday ... standing side-by-side with Donald Trump and Melania.
The royals are here for a brief visit to mend the U.S.-UK relationship following weeks of diplomatic strife.