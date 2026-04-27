King Charles, Queen Camilla Meet With Donald Trump & Melania on Historic U.S. Trip

King Charles III and Queen Camilla just pulled up in the U.S. -- kicking off a headline-making, historic visit with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The royals rolled into the White House Monday and got the full greeting -- handshakes from Trump, and both giving Melania extra cheek kisses.

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After some quick pleasantries, the foursome posed for pics before heading inside for tea.

Earlier, Charles and Camilla landed at Joint Base Andrews just before 3 PM ET, getting the official welcome from U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley and British Ambassador Christian Turner.

They're in town for a packed four-day run -- Charles is set to address Congress tomorrow (rare for a monarch) ... plus there's a White House state dinner and a stop at the 9/11 Memorial lined up.

There was some concern before the King and Queen arrived regarding the security in Washington D.C. following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Darren Jones, a British government minister, told NBC News ... "Our teams are working closely to ensure that security arrangements are put appropriately in place."