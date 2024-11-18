Queen Camilla's Longtime Dog Beth Dies, Buckingham Palace Announces

Queen Camilla is mourning the loss of a longtime companion ... her beloved dog Beth has died.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the sad news on Monday on X ... sharing the rescue pup, a Jack Russell Terrier, had passed away.

A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea_ Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/AD5WZKODqB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 18, 2024 @RoyalFamily

Alongside several photos of the Queen Consort and Beth, the royal family's official X account announced the "sad farewell."

The message continued ... "The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea_Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire. 🐾."

Queen Camilla adopted Beth from the organization back in 2011 ... expanding her brood once more in 2012, when she and husband, King Charles III, also adopted Bluebell -- also a Jack Russell Terrier.

While the British royal is known for overseeing a number of charities, Camilla has always been a vocal advocate for animal causes.

She notably put a spotlight on the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in a 2022 episode of ITV's "For the Love of Dogs" ... which celebrated the animal rescue service's 160th anniversary.

Camilla has also made a number of appearances at the organization over the years.

Claire Horton, the home's former chief executive, opened up about Camilla's connection with Beth in the 2018 biography "The Duchess: The Untold Story." As the nonprofit employee put it at the time ... Beth was "exactly what the Duchess was looking for."

Despite her royal connection, Camilla still had to have a home-visit check to formally adopt Beth. Claire said Her Majesty didn't put up a fuss ... in fact, she "insisted she should have no special treatment."

The rest, as they say, was history.