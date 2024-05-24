Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kabosu, Dog Behind Famous 'Doge' Meme, Dead at 18

Remembering Kabosu
Kabosu, the hilarious Shiba Inu dog behind the famous "doge" internet memes, is giving side-eye to God now -- she died, according to her heartbroken owner.

You've probably stumbled across Kabosu's pic online at some point -- she's that pooch giving the ultimate side-eye with a skeptical expression, which blew up big time in 2013 on Tumblr and all those online hangouts, earning itself the title "doge."

Atsuko Sato & Kabosu
Getty

Atsuko Sato, Kabosu's owner from Sakura, Japan shared the sad news in a heartfelt blog post Friday ... writing, "She passed away peacefully, almost like she was just sleeping, while I gently stroked her."

According to AFP news agency translation, she continued, "I think Kabo-chan was the happiest dog in the world. And I was the happiest owner."

Doge coin dog instagram
Instagram/@kobosumama

Kabosu made a massive splash online -- this pup's face has popped up in endless social media posts, and her mug even became the face of a cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

In 2021, someone dropped a whopping $4 mil on a non-fungible token (NFT) of that iconic image.

Dogecoin paid tribute to the dog on X, saying the impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable" and she was a "being who knew only happiness and limitless love."

Kabosu's previously had some health struggles in 2022 ... she was diagnosed with leukemia and liver disease, with Sato later telling AFP the "invisible power" of prayers from internet fans helped her pull through.

Sato said in February Kabuso was 18. RIP

