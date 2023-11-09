Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Olivia Of Viral Corgi Dog Duo 'Hammy & Olivia' Dead At 8 After Kidney Emergency

11/9/2023 8:06 AM PT
TikTok/@hammyandolivia

Olivia the Corgi -- known as 1/2 of the famous doggy duo "Hammy & Olivia" -- has died ... this according to her owner, Chris, who broke down in tears telling fans about her recent health emergency.

TikTok / @hammyandolivia

Chris got extremely emotional in Wednesday's video, telling people Olivia passed peacefully after an emergency -- saying she was unable to empty her kidneys and he and his partner, Sarah, made the tough call to put her down ... adding, "We just didn't want her to suffer."

He rightfully says the family is "crushed" by the sudden death ... adding she was his best friend, and is urging his fellow pet owners to love their furry friends a bit extra today.

TikTok / @hammyandolivia

Olivia and Hammy rose to viral fame in 2020, gaining traction for their hilarious videos together -- getting decked out and hilarious costumes and even barking in a handful of comedic sketches, too.

Their stardom didn't end online, however ... because the pups -- along with Chris and Sarah, of course -- made it onto shows like "Access Hollywood" and several L.A. local news programs to talk about their recent dog food cookbook, "Barkcuterie."

Olivia was only 8 years old.

RIP

