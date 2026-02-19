Queen Camilla Ignores Questions at Royal Outing About Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

Queen Camilla didn't waste time shedding any tears over former Prince Andrew on Thursday ... she was snapped carrying on with royal affairs just hours after her brother-in-law's arrest.

We got shots of Her Majesty leaving London's Sinfonia Smith Square Hall, where she is a patron.

According to People, she met with musicians and watched a concert during her royal visit. The Queen was reportedly asked about Andrew, but declined to comment.

As we reported ... Andrew was apprehended by Thames Valley Police officers on suspicion of misconduct in public office at his home today -- his 66th birthday. The arrest comes a couple weeks after an anti-royal organization asked authorities to investigate whether Andrew shared confidential British financial info with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010. His brother, King Charles III, gave an initial response to the arrest later on Thursday.

However, out in public, Charles didn't acknowledge questions from reporters about his brother's arrest.