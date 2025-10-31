Sarah Ferguson's Going to Have to Get a Place of Her Own

A British Royal Family shake-up continues ... Sarah Ferguson's going to be doing some house-hunting pretty soon ... because she won't be living with her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor -- formerly known as Prince Andrew.

ICYMI ... Andrew's being stripped of his title by King Charles, and he's also being kicked out of Royal Lodge, where he and Sarah lived for almost two decades.

A source close to Ferguson confirmed she'll also be leaving the Royal Lodge to move into her own place, People people.

The source said Sarah hadn't asked for any property for herself in recent weeks, and they stated the philanthropist will "forge an independent life" for herself.

Andrew has been the subject of intense controversy for his connections to Jeffrey Epstein ... he's reportedly looking to move into a property on the Sandringham Estate -- privately held by his brother, King Charles -- ASAP.