Donald Trump Says It's 'Too Bad' He Can't Run for a Third Term

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald-trump-getty-1
Getty

It looks like Donald Trump's being realistic about the prospect of a third term as U.S. president ... because he's finally admitted he wouldn't be able to run for another four years in office.

The business magnate-turned-politician confessed he'd eventually have to leave the White House while speaking to reporters on a flight to South Korea on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

donald trump today getty
Getty

47 seemed pretty bummed out about not being able to stick around as the POTUS in the future, saying the whole situation is "too bad."

He clarified he wouldn't be "allowed to run" in 2028 ... despite claiming he was polling higher than many recent presidents ... which is not quite accurate.

Getty

FYI, the Constitution's 22nd Amendment prohibits presidents from serving more than two terms in office, meaning Trump's going to be all tapped out at the end of his current term in January 2029.

The thing is, Trump publicly mulled over the idea of bucking the conditions set out in the 22nd Amendment -- without giving any specifics -- on a few occasions throughout his second time in office.

donald-trump-sub-getty-1
Getty

And he ruled out the prospect of becoming Vice President earlier this month, too ... but he's still got three more years as the country's head honcho.

