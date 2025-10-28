Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Will Make Her LPGA Tour Debut In November

We're thinking Kai Trump has to be seriously excited right about now ... because she's set to make her LPGA Tour debut in November.

The granddaughter of President Donald Trump received a sponsor exemption to play in The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, which is set to take place next month, according to ESPN.

Kai issued a statement regarding her participation in the event, and she stated she was excited to meet and play against "so many of my heroes and mentors."

The LPGA's chief tour business and operations officer, Ricki Lasky, also issued a statement to express the influencer was selected to play at the event based on her "broad following and reach."

Oh, and she won't be the only high-profile name at the event, because both Caitlin Clark and professional golfer Nelly Korda are set to play during The Annika.

Kai's been playing golf for several years, and she's actually set to play the sport for the Miami Hurricanes when she starts college next year.