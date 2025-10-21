Angels Set to Hire Former Catcher Kurt Suzuki as Baseball Team's Manager

It looks like Kurt Suzuki's going to be putting on a Los Angeles Angels uniform again ... because he's reportedly set to serve as the team's next manager.

Sources spoke to ESPN and claimed the athlete has been called up to lead the team, which hasn't made it to the postseason since 2014.

Kurt spent a total of 16 seasons playing catcher in the MLB, and he was part of the Washington Nationals when they won the World Series in 2019.

The athlete spent his final two years as a player with the Angels, and he was later hired as a special assistant to the team's general manager, Perry Minasian.

Although former Angels Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter were reportedly in consideration for the gig, Kurt apparently came out on top.

He'll be replacing Ron Washington, who had to sit out much of the 2025 season to deal with health issues.