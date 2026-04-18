Ice Spice Jokes About McDonald's Brawl
Ice Spice on McDonald's Brawl This Would Never Happen at Wendy's!
Ice Spice may have just pounded down a fan like she was a patty from McDonald's ... but she's seemingly not too worried about the shocking smackdown -- even joking about it by bringing Wendy's into the drama!
The "Big Guy" hitmaker hopped on X Friday night and responded to the security footage TMZ obtained, showing her early Wednesday morning fight at a McDonald's eatery with a simple "this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s." Looks like we know where to find her from now on!
We broke the news -- Ice Spice threw some punches at a fan after she trotted up to her at a Hollywood McDonald's location. You can see in the video, it appears Spice almost immediately motions for the woman to beat it ... which results in a heated back-and-forth before the woman takes a few swings at her. But it didn't end there ...
Ice Spice immediately whacks the woman back, and the fight spills outside the restaurant. Video obtained by TMZ shows Spice grabbing a phone belonging to one of the people with the fan who accosted her ... and she allegedly smashes it.
The fan, Vayah, told us her side of the story after it all went down -- she says Ice Spice was immediately rude to her when she tried to shower her with some compliments. She even claims Spice called her a "bitch," which is why she got physical.
Meanwhile, the singer's attorney Bradford Cohen told TMZ ... "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."