Ice Spice Jokes About McDonald's Brawl

Ice Spice may have just pounded down a fan like she was a patty from McDonald's ... but she's seemingly not too worried about the shocking smackdown -- even joking about it by bringing Wendy's into the drama!

The "Big Guy" hitmaker hopped on X Friday night and responded to the security footage TMZ obtained, showing her early Wednesday morning fight at a McDonald's eatery with a simple "this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s." Looks like we know where to find her from now on!

We broke the news -- Ice Spice threw some punches at a fan after she trotted up to her at a Hollywood McDonald's location. You can see in the video, it appears Spice almost immediately motions for the woman to beat it ... which results in a heated back-and-forth before the woman takes a few swings at her. But it didn't end there ...

Play video content Video: Ice Spice Fights with Fan Outside of McDonalds TMZ.com

Ice Spice immediately whacks the woman back, and the fight spills outside the restaurant. Video obtained by TMZ shows Spice grabbing a phone belonging to one of the people with the fan who accosted her ... and she allegedly smashes it.

Play video content Video: Ice Spice Fight Participant Describes What Happened TMZ.com

The fan, Vayah, told us her side of the story after it all went down -- she says Ice Spice was immediately rude to her when she tried to shower her with some compliments. She even claims Spice called her a "bitch," which is why she got physical.