Ice Spice Slapped by Fan Inside L.A. McDonald's, on Video

Ice Spice has more beef with one fan than the "Deli" she raps about ... throwing down with the woman in a Hollywood McDonald's, and the wild confrontation is all on video.

We've obtained security footage from the fast food joint shot early Wednesday morning ... which shows Spice sitting in a booth with a pal and chatting away.

A young woman jogs up to the table and starts talking to the pair ... seemingly trying to get Spice's friend to slide over so she can sit with the duo.

Spice and her friend aren't into it ... and the rapper seems to point to the door to send her on her way. The fan doesn't take kindly to this -- and hits Ice Spice.

Bedlam breaks out ... the fan's friend drags her off while Ice Spice jumps from table to table running after her.

Play video content Video: Ice Spice Fights with Fan Outside of McDonalds TMZ.com

We also have video from outside ... which shows Ice Spice picking up a phone she found on the ground belonging to one of the people with the fan who accosted her -- which she allegedly smashed.

Ice Spice and the others argue -- curse words fly back and forth -- as Spice and her friend turn to go. In another clip, taken while they are crossing the street, the fan throws another punch at Ice Spice, and a scuffle ensues.

Ice Spice's attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ ... "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

Play video content Video: Ice Spice Fight Participant Describes What Happened TMZ.com

We spoke to Vayah -- the woman seen hitting Ice Spice in the video -- who laid out her version of events ... claiming Ice Spice was very rude to her when she tried to politely show her love for the star. She says Spice called her a "bitch" -- and she slapped the rapper for it.