Ice Spice to Be Deposed in Wig Lawsuit After Allegedly Reneging on $20K Deal

Ice Spice totally wigged out when she refused to ante up $20,000 for more than two dozen custom wigs she ordered from a company -- at least according to a lawsuit from the wig company -- and now the rapper is now facing a deposition in the case.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Spice is set to be deposed as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by Thee Bella Brand, which is owned by Gabrielle Alexis.

The legal drama started in 2025 when Spice was first slapped with the suit for allegedly reneging on a discounted $20,000 deal for the 25 custom-made wigs.

The docs say Spice signed a contract for Alexis to create the one-of-a-kind wigs, but Thee Bella Brand claims Spice didn't make good on her promise to pay or take delivery of the wigs ... and then went on to tarnish the reputation of Alexis and her wigs on social media when things went awry between them.

What's more, the lawsuit claims the lies spread by Spice and her team caused major reputational damage to Alexis that cost her thousands of dollars after she temporarily lost a repeat celebrity customer.

Thee Bella Brand is suing Spice for breach of contract and seeking more than $400K in compensatory and punitive damages.

The company’s attorney, Justin Mungai, of ChaudhryLaw, tells us the deposition is scheduled for late April, but the date may change due to scheduling conflicts.

In a statement, Mungai tells TMZ, “This is what entitlement looks like. Fame is not immunity from the law. Ice Spice will be held accountable."