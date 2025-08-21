Ice Spice Sparks Split Rumors With Sauce Gardner, Spotted With TikTok Star Diamant Blazi

Ice Spice is sparking major buzz in both the sports and entertainment worlds ... fueling split rumors from her NFL boyfriend Sauce Gardner while igniting whispers of a brand new romance.

The rapper was spotted Monday afternoon leaving West Hollywood hot spot Cecconi's -- not with Sauce -- but with Elite basketball player and TikTok star Diamant Blazi. The two were photographed walking out together.

The sighting has fans talking, with many speculating Ice and Sauce may have cooled things off. The New York Jets star and the "Munch" hitmaker were last seen publicly earlier this summer, but things have looked quiet on the couple front in recent weeks.

As for Diamant, he's no stranger to the spotlight himself -- known for his flashy moves on the court and viral clips that have racked up millions of views on TikTok. Pair that with Ice Spice's rap career, and it's no surprise the duo's lunch outing has people connecting dots.

A source close to the situation tells TMZ ... Ice and Diamant were just enjoying time together ... our source wouldn't elaborate on if that's as friends or romantically.

Whether this is a casual fling or the start of something serious, one thing's for sure -- Ice Spice knows how to keep fans guessing, both on the charts and in her love life.