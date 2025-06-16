Ice Spice's Dad Draws LL Cool J Comparisons After Father's Day Flex

Ice Spice's father, Joseph Gaston, patted himself on the back for birthing a platinum-selling rapper on Father's Day ... only for the internet to inform him he resembles one himself -- LL Cool J!!!

I became a father on Jan. 1st, 2000

God blessed me with a Princess, proud pops pic.twitter.com/65VXOstD57 — Gaston (@Staircase2Stage) June 15, 2025 @Staircase2Stage

Joe posted a pic of himself and the "Princess Diana" rapper together Sunday, captioning the photo ... "I became a father on Jan. 1st, 2000 ... God blessed me with a Princess, proud pops."

Fans and lurkers showed how unserious they could be, bombarding Joe with LL Cool J jokes ... even adding comparisons to "That's So Raven" actor Rondell Sheridan and rogue killer cop Christopher Dorner for good measure!!!

Ice has long hinted her dad helped influence her rap career with the strides from his own, but he's not the King of Queens!!!