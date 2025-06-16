Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ice Spice's Dad Draws LL Cool J Comparisons After Father's Day Flex

Ice Spice Daddy's Doppelgänger ... Rocks The Bells!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
ice spice and her dad ll cool j getty comp
Getty Composite

Ice Spice's father, Joseph Gaston, patted himself on the back for birthing a platinum-selling rapper on Father's Day ... only for the internet to inform him he resembles one himself -- LL Cool J!!!

Joe posted a pic of himself and the "Princess Diana" rapper together Sunday, captioning the photo ... "I became a father on Jan. 1st, 2000 ... God blessed me with a Princess, proud pops."

ll-cool-j-ice-spice-x-1

Fans and lurkers showed how unserious they could be, bombarding Joe with LL Cool J jokes ... even adding comparisons to "That's So Raven" actor Rondell Sheridan and rogue killer cop Christopher Dorner for good measure!!!

Ice Spice Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Ice Spice Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Ice has long hinted her dad helped influence her rap career with the strides from his own, but he's not the King of Queens!!!

Joe hails from the Bronx and was a mixtape MC in the early 2000s, rapping under the moniker "Joe Holiday."

related articles