Ice Spice's Dad Draws LL Cool J Comparisons After Father's Day Flex
Ice Spice Daddy's Doppelgänger ... Rocks The Bells!!!
Ice Spice's father, Joseph Gaston, patted himself on the back for birthing a platinum-selling rapper on Father's Day ... only for the internet to inform him he resembles one himself -- LL Cool J!!!
I became a father on Jan. 1st, 2000— Gaston (@Staircase2Stage) June 15, 2025 @Staircase2Stage
God blessed me with a Princess, proud pops pic.twitter.com/65VXOstD57
Joe posted a pic of himself and the "Princess Diana" rapper together Sunday, captioning the photo ... "I became a father on Jan. 1st, 2000 ... God blessed me with a Princess, proud pops."
Fans and lurkers showed how unserious they could be, bombarding Joe with LL Cool J jokes ... even adding comparisons to "That's So Raven" actor Rondell Sheridan and rogue killer cop Christopher Dorner for good measure!!!
Ice has long hinted her dad helped influence her rap career with the strides from his own, but he's not the King of Queens!!!
Shout to DJ Lil-ill for sending me the throwback @DjWhiteowl freestyle. pic.twitter.com/1661YkxIuY— Gaston (@Staircase2Stage) December 15, 2024 @Staircase2Stage
Joe hails from the Bronx and was a mixtape MC in the early 2000s, rapping under the moniker "Joe Holiday."