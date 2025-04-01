NFL Star Sauce Gardner Shares New Photos With Ice Spice Amid Dating Rumors

Sauce Gardner certainly appears to be adding some spice to his life -- Ice Spice, that is ... as the NFL star included the rapper in his latest slate of social media posts.

The two-time Pro Bowler posted the snaps on his Instagram page ... showing the 6'3" cornerback standing in front of a matte grey Rolls-Royce in New York City.

But Gardner had some company ... as a scroll through the carousel reveals the "In Ha Mood" artist next to Gardner as she reaches for the passenger door handle of the luxury whip.

Some of the 24-year-old's 1.1 million followers left comments questioning the connection ... with one asking, "Did bro just soft launch??"

Remember, Gardner and Ice Spice were previously spotted together in February ... in a fan's TikTok-gone-wrong clip.

The two stood on an escalator together with the musician's security nearby. They also had dinner together that same day.

Gardner and Ice Spice also attended Druski's "Coulda Been Love" YouTube series premiere party together ... as well as the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars bash in March.

To add to the speculation, I.S. also showed up at a New York Jets game this past season.