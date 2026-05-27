Fat Joe Says Cavs Did Him Dirty, Explains Ticket Fiasco At Knicks Game In Cleveland

Fat Joe was in the building to watch the Knicks sweep the Cavaliers, but he wasn't courtside after the home team put the kabosh on the rapper's plans ... but fresh off the victory, Joe Crack is telling TMZ Sports exactly what went down behind the scenes!

"I bought courtside tickets to Cleveland. We flew in, and they found out it was Fat Joe early afternoon and they were like, 'Yo, you're dead on the tickets,'" Joe told us Tuesday afternoon in New York City.

He then turned to buddy off camera and asked ... "I wonder, did we even get the money back from the tickets? We might've gotten robbed for the money."

FYI, courtside seats obviously ain't cheap -- they can go for up to tens of thousands of dollars a pop -- money not even a wealthy celebrity wants to lose.

Thankfully, despite the OG plan getting shut down, Joe was able to find a way into the building for the pivotal game 4.

"We bought the tickets, and then they was like, 'Oh no, you Fat Joe, super fan of the Knicks, you ain't coming up here to do all that at courtside.' So then last minute, somebody gave us two tickets to the game. We was like really stranded in Cleveland. They did us dirty."

In the end, it didn't make a bit of difference for the surging Knickerbockers ... who won the game, 130-93, putting the Cavs out of their misery.

The Knicks now wait as the Spurs and Thunder battle it out for a chance to battle NY, with the NBA title on the line.

The NBA Finals tip off on June 3 in either San Antonio or Oklahoma City ... and there's a good chance Joe will be in the building.