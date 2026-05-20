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Timothée Chalamet Debuts New Haricut, Clean-Shaven Face at Knicks Game

Timothée Chalamet Check Out My Fresh Cut!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Timothée Chalamet clearly doesn't have a playoff superstition when it comes to his hair ... because he got a cut and shaved off his beard in the middle of the New York Knicks' playoff run.

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The actor and diehard Knicks fans sat on celebrity row at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night to watch his favorite team complete a stunning comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers ... but the Knicks weren't the only ones making a comeback -- Clean Cut Chalamet is back.

Check it out ... Timmy's hair is noticeably shorter and he's shaved off his thin mustache -- a transformation for the star many online are saying makes him look much younger than his 30 years.

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While he got the fresh cut, it's not because he wanted to look good for Kylie Jenner necessarily ... because she didn't make it to this game -- she's actually hanging out on the West Coast at the moment.

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Smooch on the Sidelines
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With the Knicks big victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, we're thinking Chalamet's new do may just be the good luck charm the Knicks need to break their championship drought!

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