Donald Trump Praises FIFA for Reversing Folarin Balogun's Suspension

Way to Finally Do Right by Team USA!!!

Donald Trump thinks FIFA finally made the right call ... and Team USA is the big winner.

FIFA reversed the Americans' top goal scorer Folarin Balogun's one-game suspension on Sunday ahead of the USMNT's World Cup showdown with Belgium ... and Trump wasted no time taking a victory lap on Truth Social, thanking FIFA for "reversing a great injustice."

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The move means Balogun -- who was tossed during Team USA's 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina after a controversial red-card -- is now eligible to play Monday in Seattle. That's massive for the Americans, considering he's been one of their biggest weapons all tournament.

FIFA's decision was a stunning twist ... especially after the suspension was initially believed to be automatic and unappealable. Instead, the punishment was suspended and Balogun is reportedly now on probation for a year.

Of course, Trump jumping in adds a whole new layer to the soccer drama ... with POTUS making it clear he sees this as FIFA correcting a bad call on the world stage.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Watches Himself On Fox News Fox News

Then again, Trump had another headline to keep tabs on ... himself. Check out the footage from Saturday's America 250 celebration ... showing him watching Fox News coverage of his own appearance before taking the stage.

You'll want to catch Bologan's triumphant return ... and you're in luck.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live -- Stream All 104 Matches, June 11 to July 19 on FOX One.