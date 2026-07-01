Mexico Fans Celebrating World Cup Win Go Wild In L.A. and Mexico City

Mexico fans took over entire streets in Los Angeles Tuesday night, celebrating their soccer team's huge victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup ... and police got involved.

Check out the videos ... celebrations broke out in full force all across L.A. with hundreds of people in green Mexico soccer jerseys lighting fireworks and doing donuts in their cars.

Play video content Video: Mexico Fans Go Wild in L.A. After World Cup Game Victory TNLA/KNN NEWS

Police eventually came to shut down the party ... but that was easier said than done.

Fireworks continued igniting ... some of the pyrotechnics even went flying towards officers.

The party wasn't just in L.A. ... Mexico City had an unbelievable mass of people rallied at the Centro Histórico, where literally hundreds of thousands of people were standing under green and red firework explosions and lights, waving Mexico flags and having a full-scale fiesta after their national team's win.

Play video content Video: Fans Pack Mexico City's Centro Histórico for Epic World Cup Celebration Fox Sports/FIFA World Cup 26 Guadalajara

The scenes in CDMX makes L.A. look like child's play ... with waves of Mexico fans making a sea of green as far as the eye can see!

This is a big moment for Mexico's faithful ... before Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Ecuador, their team had not won a knockout game in the World Cup since they last hosted the tournament back in 1986 ... and while the tournament now has the added Round of 32 -- which puts an extra knockout game in the mix -- this is still a significant moment for El Tricolor.

Mexico now awaits its Round of 16 opponent ... either England or DR Congo ... and another win would call for an even bigger fiesta.