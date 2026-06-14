Chaos Erupts in New York City After Knicks Secure Game 5 Win in NBA Finals

The city that never sleeps didn’t even try to chill Saturday night ... because the moment the Knicks secured a massive Game 5 victory in the NBA Finals, New York City exploded into celebration.

Seconds after the final buzzer, crowds spilled into the streets across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and beyond ... turning sidewalks and intersections into full-blown parties as fans celebrated the series-shifting win.

Car horns blared nonstop, people waved Knicks gear in the air, and impromptu chants echoed through the city as thousands of fans poured outside to mark the historic win.

WATCH: School Bus driver attempts to defend his bus from unruly crowd



"It's coming out of my paycheck!" Driver Screams As Crows DESTROY School Bus Smashing it in TSQ after Knicks WIN pic.twitter.com/bhCftrclFI @ScooterCasterNY

In several areas, intersections were completely gridlocked as celebratory crowds took over the pavement ... with videos circulating online showing fans dancing on cars, jumping on street corners, and embracing strangers in pure jubilation.

Police presence seemingly increased in key hotspots as officers attempted to manage the swelling crowds, but the energy remained largely celebratory as New Yorkers united behind their team’s playoff push.

According to NYPD ... in total, there were 63 people arrested last night/this morning related to the Knicks game. Among the charges, assault on a police officer, criminal possession of weapon (gun), criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.

We're told by law enforcement ten members of its NYPD members were injured, including one member of the NYPD who was punched in the face and another who was struck with a glass bottle -- five NYPD cars ended up badly damaged.

Additionally, there were four total slashings/stabbings, five school buses were lit on fire/destroyed by bats and people jumping on them, and streets had been overtaken by large crowds that refused to disperse ... blocking vehicular traffic for several hours.

The Game 5 victory felt less like one win and more like a citywide takeover, as the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs ... securing their first NBA Championship since 1973.