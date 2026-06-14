Cardi B Has Full-Blown Freakout After New York Knicks Score Game 5 Win

Play video content Video: Cardi B Goes Wild After New York Knicks' Game 5 Victory Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B was every Knicks fan Saturday night ... completely losing it as New York locked up a huge Game 5 victory.

The rapper documented the emotional roller coaster on social media, first telling fans not to judge her for where she was watching the game, as she filmed herself from what she said to be her basement -- admitting she was glued to the action from home as the Knicks battled for the win.

Catch the clip ... the second the final buzzer sounded and the Knicks secured the victory, Cardi exploded in celebration -- screaming, yelling and running laps around her house while repeatedly shouting, "Oh my God!" and "We won!"

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Still buzzing from the win, Cardi declared, "We outside right now!" before explaining she needed to get glam ASAP because, as she put it, "the streets are calling me" ... in other words, there was no chance she was staying home after that.

It didn't take long for Cardi to say "Hello" to the NYC streets ... as she was spotted out celebrating with Travis Scott at a night club.

Cardi's over-the-top reaction quickly turned into a relatable moment for Knicks fans everywhere, many of whom were likely having the exact same meltdown as New York became the best in the league.