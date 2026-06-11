Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun Did Not Run Into Each Other at Knicks Game

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun were within striking distance last night at the Knicks game … but we've learned they did NOT cross paths.

Sources tell TMZ ... Taylor, who was sitting courtside with her girlfriends Alana and Este Haim, was directly in front of Scooter and his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney, but there were no interactions.

Many wondered if the two bumped into each other while in the same arena … or if they somehow made contact after chaos erupted when the Knicks beat the Spurs in the final seconds.

The near run-in comes weeks after Scooter spoke out about the ongoing drama with Taylor on a podcast, revealing he has only met her a handful of times in his life.