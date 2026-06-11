Taylor Swift Parties at Zero Bond After Knicks' Victory Over Spurs

Taylor Swift's big night at Madison Square Garden didn't end with the Knicks' victory over the Spurs ... the pop star partied into the early morning hours with some of her celebrity friends.

As the world already knows, TS made a grand entrance at MSG in NYC Wednesday night for Game 4 of the NBA Finals — and, afterward, Taylor brought the party downtown to Zero Bond -- the private membership club -- arriving just after 1 AM.

TMZ obtained video showing Taylor hopping out of a black SUV with the Haim sisters, Alana and Este, and walking inside the club while still wearing her Knicks t-shirt -- that is, "Stevie Knicks."

About two hours later, Taylor strolled out of the club without the Haim sisters and climbed inside the SUV, which then drove away.

TMZ also got video of Hailey Bieber, Sombr, and Tate McRae exiting the club after they hung out inside for a while, most likely with Taylor and Co.

The paparazzi were certainly working overtime, angling to get shots of the stars as they came and went.