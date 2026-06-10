Taylor Swift Attends Knicks Game 4 at MSG Ahead of Wedding

Taylor Swift scoped out her and Travis Kelce's wedding venue Wednesday night ... because she rolled up to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Here's the catch ... she arrived at the game without her hubby to be and with her girls Alana and Este Haim.

Taylor is wearing a fitted blue Knicks tee with an adorbs matching bow and black jeans. Of course ... she is sporting her classic red lip, too.

Tay obviously put her own personal twist on Knicks merch while giving a nod to her bestie Stevie Nicks ... wearing a top that reads "Stevie Knicks."

As you know, Taylor and Travis will be throwing a wedding event at MSG July 3.

We broke the story ... Taylor's shelling out millions to completely rent out The Garden for several days -- including 3 days of setup, the day of the ceremony, and the day after to strike.

The pop star has quite the history with MSG, having played there 8 times over the course of her career. But she still wasn't able to score a celeb discount ... because the venue's owned by a publicly traded company.