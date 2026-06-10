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Taylor Swift Attends Knicks Game 4 at MSG Ahead of Wedding

Taylor Swift Rolls Up to Knicks Game 4 ... Ahead of MSG Wedding

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor swift knicks game getty
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Taylor Swift scoped out her and Travis Kelce's wedding venue Wednesday night ... because she rolled up to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Here's the catch ... she arrived at the game without her hubby to be and with her girls Alana and Este Haim.

taylor swift blowing kiss Courtesy of NBA
Courtesy of NBA

Taylor is wearing a fitted blue Knicks tee with an adorbs matching bow and black jeans. Of course ... she is sporting her classic red lip, too.

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Tay obviously put her own personal twist on Knicks merch while giving a nod to her bestie Stevie Nicks ... wearing a top that reads "Stevie Knicks."

Celebs Courtside At Spurs vs. Knicks Game Four
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Celebs At Spurs vs. Knicks Game Four Launch Gallery
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Other celebs stepped out for the big game tonight ... including Larry David, John McEnroe, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Adam Sandler.

As you know, Taylor and Travis will be throwing a wedding event at MSG July 3.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Engagement Photos
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The Proposal Launch Gallery

We broke the story ... Taylor's shelling out millions to completely rent out The Garden for several days -- including 3 days of setup, the day of the ceremony, and the day after to strike.

The pop star has quite the history with MSG, having played there 8 times over the course of her career. But she still wasn't able to score a celeb discount ... because the venue's owned by a publicly traded company.

And as we previously reported, Taylor and Travis are hosting over 1,000 guests for the big day ... including Benson Boone and Karlie Kloss.

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