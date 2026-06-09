Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Dropping Millions to Book MSG For Wedding Event

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are paying retail for their wedding event at Madison Square Garden, and that full price is well into the millions ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us the soon-to-be-weds rented out MSG for at least 3 days ... one day early for set up, the day of the event, and the day after to strike it all.

An industry insider tells TMZ ... booking MSG will set ya back about $1 million per night, and our sources say Taylor did not get a special deal on the "World's Most Famous Arena."

That's despite the fact she's got history with the Garden.

She's played a total of 8 sold out shows at MSG over the course of her career, but we're told there were no freebies for Tay Tay because the arena is owned by a publicly traded company -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. -- and that means they gotta answer to stockholders.

Our sources say there are several dark days on The Garden's calendar before the July 3 wedding event, and TS is using that time to build something for the big day.

No word yet on what the bride and groom have up their sleeves, but considering they need multiple days to pull it off ... expect a major production.

As we previously reported, more than 1,000 guests are expected to watch Taylor and Trav say "I do."

We've also been told the famous fiancés didn't send out physical invitations ... instead, they're calling and texting invitees to ensure privacy.