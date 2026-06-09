Taylor Swift Stuns In Wedding-Inspired Dress at Toy Story 5 Premiere

Dressed in All White at Toy Story 5 Premiere

Here Comes The Bride!!!

Taylor Swift hit the red carpet for the Toy Story 5 premiere ... and was already rockin' white weeks before her wedding to Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday, the soon-to-be bride posed for photos at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, wearing a short white dress with detailed patchwork.

Taylor partied with the movie's voice actors including Conan O'Brien, Scarlett Spears, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Greta Lee.

🚨Taylor Swift performing ‘You've Got A Friend in Me’ with Randy Newman! pic.twitter.com/H6eNo3YkrD @TSUpdating

Inside the premiere, Taylor sang "You’ve Got a Friend in Me" with Randy Newman and her new song for the film, "I Knew It I Knew You."

As TMZ first reported ... Taylor is currently preparing for her wedding, which sources tell TMZ will take place on July 3 in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

Sources told us Taylor plans to invite over 1,000 people to the ceremony. The popstar rented out the venue for a total of 3 days, which rents for $1 million a night.